PO arrested for killing citizen

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) In a major breakthrough, Kot Addu Saddar Police arrested a Category-A proclaimed offender (PO) wanted for the brutal killing of a citizen over a personal dispute, officials confirmed on Monday.

Acting on special directives from District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh, Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Saddar Police Station, along with his team, launched a targeted crackdown against hardened criminals and absconders.

The arrested suspect had allegedly gunned down an innocent man at his shop for possessing videos and images of the offender displaying firearms.

The accused had remained at large since the incident but was finally apprehended and placed in police custody.

Police have formally begun the investigation, and the suspect will be prosecuted under the full force of the law.

SHO Kot Addu stated that strict legal action will be ensured against such ruthless criminals. He emphasized that operations against habitual offenders will continue without discrimination and that the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of Muzaffargarh Police.