PO Arrested For Killing, Injuring Aunts

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 08:34 PM

Yar Hussain Police Saturday arrested a proclaimed offender who was accused of killing his one aunt and injuring other over a property dispute

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Yar Hussain Police Saturday arrested a proclaimed offender who was accused of killing his one aunt and injuring other over a property dispute.

According to District Police Officer, accused Haris killed his one aunt by axe and injured another on September 2 and escaped.

The accused was arrested by a police team led by Station House Officer, Abdul Wali Khan. Police also recovered axe that was used by the accused in killing.

The reason behind the killing was stated to be a property dispute between aunts and nephew.

