PO arrested in a crackdown

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Anti corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday arrested a proclaimed

offender involved in a fraud case.

The regional director ACE, after launching a crackdown against proclaimed offenders, arrested the proclaimed offender from Chak No 46 NB who had deprived a citizen from his 16-marla plot after preparing fake documents whereas several cases were registered against him in various police stations. The accuse was identified as Muhammad Ejaz s/o Muhammad Mumtaz.