PO Arrested In A Crackdown
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Anti corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday arrested a proclaimed
offender involved in a fraud case.
The regional director ACE, after launching a crackdown against proclaimed offenders, arrested the proclaimed offender from Chak No 46 NB who had deprived a citizen from his 16-marla plot after preparing fake documents whereas several cases were registered against him in various police stations. The accuse was identified as Muhammad Ejaz s/o Muhammad Mumtaz.
Recent Stories
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cracks down on illegal plastic bags started in Punjab11 seconds ago
-
CDA chairman orders immediate electricity supply to Park Enclave18 seconds ago
-
Drug peddler held with over 2.7 kg drugs23 seconds ago
-
KP Minister lauds role of MTRA in prevention of illegal human organ transplantation29 seconds ago
-
Cotton factory gutted10 minutes ago
-
Will put in our sweat and blood to make Pakistan great country by following Chinese model: PM10 minutes ago
-
DC targets overpricing vendors10 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter arrested with four stolen motorcycles10 minutes ago
-
Storm claims two lives, mother injured in Wazirabad10 minutes ago
-
One held for torturing man, uploading video on social media10 minutes ago
-
Extremist BJP's Policies Rejected in Indian Elections in Kashmir: KCEU Chief10 minutes ago
-
Bugti discusses investment opportunities with S. Korean Ambassador10 minutes ago