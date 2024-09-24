Open Menu

PO Arrested In Double Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PO arrested in double murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) In a significant breakthrough, Police have arrested Proclaimed offender (PO) involved in a double murder and attempted to murder case in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the offender namely Qadir had killed Parvez and Zubair, along with his accomplices, over a domestic dispute while leaving Irshad, Riasat, Asif, Ali Shah and Zhaida injured.

The incident occurred in May 2019, and since then, seven other suspects have already been apprehended.

Following the murders, Qadir went into hiding but was tracked down through extensive efforts, including human intelligence.

SP Pothohar Nasir Nawaz praised the Taxila police team for their successful operation, emphasizing that the police will continue their crackdown against proclaimed offenders and will be dealt according to law.

