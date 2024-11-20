PO arrested in Faisalabad

The City Tandlianwala police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) during a successful operation here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The City Tandlianwala police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) during a successful operation here on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said that the police conducted a raid in Chak No. 420-GB to arrest a PO, identified as Shoaib.

Seeing the police, the accused took his own family members hostage and warned of dire consequences. However, the police overpowered the outlaw and rescued the hostage family safely.

The police registered a case, sent the accused behind bars and launched further investigation, the spokesman said.