Open Menu

PO Arrested In Money Laundering, Bank Fraud Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 07:03 PM

PO arrested in money laundering, bank fraud case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) involved in money laundering and banking fraud case worth Rs 12 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) involved in money laundering and banking fraud case worth Rs 12 million.

According to the FIA spokesperson, an operation was carried out by the Anti-Money Laundering

Circle Faisalabad, resulting in the arrest of Farrukh Hussain, a former bank manager.

Hussain was apprehended during a targeted raid in Sargodha. He had been on the list of proclaimed offenders since 2024 and was wanted for his alleged involvement in financial crimes while serving at a private bank.

Recent Stories

European Central Bank cuts interest rates by 25 ba ..

European Central Bank cuts interest rates by 25 basis points

6 minutes ago
 UN nuclear chief says Iran, US running out of time ..

UN nuclear chief says Iran, US running out of time to secure deal

2 minutes ago
 Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partner ..

Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partnership ties, future-forward inno ..

35 minutes ago
 Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on ..

Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on alien planet

36 minutes ago
 Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 millio ..

Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 million tonnes for first time

36 minutes ago
 Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as G ..

Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as Gold Sponsor of University Game ..

51 minutes ago
Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital eco ..

Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital economy in Singapore

1 hour ago
 53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical a ..

53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical activity levels: DCD

1 hour ago
 DP World’s latest vessel makes maiden call at Je ..

DP World’s latest vessel makes maiden call at Jebel Ali Port

1 hour ago
 MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu ..

MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collect ..

'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collective action, impact

1 hour ago
 CCP launches comprehensive report on insurance Ind ..

CCP launches comprehensive report on insurance Industry, proposes reforms

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan