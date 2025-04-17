PO Arrested In Money Laundering, Bank Fraud Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 07:03 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) involved in money laundering and banking fraud case worth Rs 12 million.
According to the FIA spokesperson, an operation was carried out by the Anti-Money Laundering
Circle Faisalabad, resulting in the arrest of Farrukh Hussain, a former bank manager.
Hussain was apprehended during a targeted raid in Sargodha. He had been on the list of proclaimed offenders since 2024 and was wanted for his alleged involvement in financial crimes while serving at a private bank.
