PO arrested in money laundering, bank fraud case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) involved in money laundering and banking fraud case worth Rs 12 million.

According to the FIA spokesperson, an operation was carried out by the Anti-Money Laundering

Circle Faisalabad, resulting in the arrest of Farrukh Hussain, a former bank manager.

Hussain was apprehended during a targeted raid in Sargodha. He had been on the list of proclaimed offenders since 2024 and was wanted for his alleged involvement in financial crimes while serving at a private bank.