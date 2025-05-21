PO arrested in murder case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case here.

Police sources said on Wednesday a team of People's Colony police station traced the accused Sohail Sardar through scientific technique and arrested him in a murder case.

The accused was wanted by the police in case 940/25 registered with Peoples Colony police station. He had killed a citizen, Aamir Naeem, and was at large.