SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Phularwan Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) involved in various cases.

A police spokesman said Phularwan police raided and arrested the proclaimed offender,Mohsin, who was wanted to police in several heinous crimes.

Meanwhile, DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran appreciated the raiding team.