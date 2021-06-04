PO arrested in Sargodha

Police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), said police spokesman on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), said police spokesman on Friday.

On the instructions of Sargodha DPO Sargodha Zulfiqar Ahmed, crackdown against the accused was going on.

A team of Satellite town police conducted raid under the supervision of SHO Shahid Iqbal and arrested a accused Shahid Ali.

The accused along with his three accomplices had killed Talib Hussain during a robberyin 2020 and went into hiding.

Further investigation was underway.