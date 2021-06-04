PO Arrested In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:31 PM
Police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), said police spokesman on Friday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), said police spokesman on Friday.
On the instructions of Sargodha DPO Sargodha Zulfiqar Ahmed, crackdown against the accused was going on.
A team of Satellite town police conducted raid under the supervision of SHO Shahid Iqbal and arrested a accused Shahid Ali.
The accused along with his three accomplices had killed Talib Hussain during a robberyin 2020 and went into hiding.
Further investigation was underway.