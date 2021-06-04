UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PO Arrested In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:31 PM

PO arrested in Sargodha

Police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), said police spokesman on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), said police spokesman on Friday.

On the instructions of Sargodha DPO Sargodha Zulfiqar Ahmed, crackdown against the accused was going on.

A team of Satellite town police conducted raid under the supervision of SHO Shahid Iqbal and arrested a accused Shahid Ali.

The accused along with his three accomplices had killed Talib Hussain during a robberyin 2020 and went into hiding.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Po Sargodha 2020

Recent Stories

Consumers of mobile services paying highest tax in ..

40 seconds ago

Bilawal lashes out at ongoing “process of accoun ..

8 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,947 new COVID-19 cases, 377 death ..

38 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive to begin in Multan from June 7 in ..

3 minutes ago

U.S. private sector adds 978,000 jobs in May, bigg ..

3 minutes ago

Greek economy grows in first quarter despite lockd ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.