PO Arrested Injured After Crossfire With Capital Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM

PO arrested injured after crossfire with Capital Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case opened fire on a police team during a raid in the jurisdiction of Shalimar Police station on Sunday, resulting in a brief exchange of gunfire that ended with the arrest of the suspect in an injured condition.

An official told APP that the police raiding party carried out an operation in the Sinyari village to apprehend the proclaimed offender, Khurram Shehzad, who was wanted in a murder case registered at Shalimar Police Station.

He said that as soon as the police reached the location, Khurram, along with his accomplices, opened straight fire on the police party.

He said the officers remained safe due to wearing bulletproof jackets and following safety protocols during the raid.

He said Khurram Shehzad sustained injuries due to firing from his own accomplices and was arrested from the spot in an injured state.

He said police have launched a search operation to arrest his fleeing accomplices involved in the attack.

He said a firearm was recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq appreciated the bravery and professionalism of the police team involved in the operation.

