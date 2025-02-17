PO Arrested Involved In Double Murder Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The police on Monday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender
after 10 years involved in a double murder case.
A police spokesman said the accused, Ahmad Shehzad, had allegedly killed his
rivals Sakhawat and Muhammad Naveed to avenge an old enmity in 2024 and escaped.
Later, the accused was declared proclaimed offender and the police conducted
raids and arrested the accused.
