PO arrested involved in double murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The police on Monday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender

after 10 years involved in a double murder case.

A police spokesman said the accused, Ahmad Shehzad, had allegedly killed his

rivals Sakhawat and Muhammad Naveed to avenge an old enmity in 2024 and escaped.

Later, the accused was declared proclaimed offender and the police conducted

raids and arrested the accused.