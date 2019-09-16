PO arrested,Rs 3.2 mln recovered in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) -: Anti corruption team arrested a proclaimed offender and recovered Rs3.2 million from his possession.

ACE spokesman said Monday that back in 2012, Dilshad,accountant of regional police office Sargodha damaged the government treasury by Rs 32,55,088 and a case registered against him was disappeared from the last 7 years.

On the direction of regional director ACE Babar Rehman Warriach, a team conducted raids at various places and arrested the proclaimed offender Dilshad and recovered embezzled amount Rs 3,255,088 from him.