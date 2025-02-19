Open Menu

PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik Meets KP Governor Kundi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2025 | 12:39 PM

PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi

Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik highlights challenges being faced by media industry during meeting with Governor Kundi at KP governor house  

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Pakistan Observer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Faisal Zahid Malik discussed the challenges being faced by the media industry in the country.

In a meeting that took place at KP governor house, the both sides discussed the issue of fake news and other problems emerging as a result of the fake news.

Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, who is vice chairman of 101 Friends of China and chairman of FPCCI Central Standing Committee for Media and Broadcasting, shed light on the issues being faced by the media industry during the meeting with the governor.

Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, who is also executive member of the APNS and chairman of Metropolitan B Committee, emphasized upon the important steps for promotion and development of the media in the country .

During his meeting with the governor, Mr. Faisal, who is also corporate ambassador of Indus Hospital, discussed the role of media in health sector.

