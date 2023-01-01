UrduPoint.com

PO Escapes From Police Custody: Two Cops Suspended

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PO escapes from police custody: two cops suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has suspended two police officials including Station House Officer (SHO) Lundianwala police station for their alleged negligence in the escape of a proclaimed offender from police custody.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that Lundianwala police had arrested a Proclaimed Offender Saifullah, resident of Chak No.570-GB who was wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and narcotics cases.

Head Constable Muharrar Farooq brought the accused from lockup for investigation and lodged him in a room from where he reportedly made a good escape.

Taking serious notice of his escape, the CPO immediately suspended SHO Ashfaq Bajwa and Muharrar Farooq and directed SP Jaranwala Arsalan Shahzaib to probe the matter and submit its report at the earliest. The police have also arrested Muharrar Farooq.

Meanwhile, a special team was also constituted under the supervision of DSP for tracingthe whereabouts of the escapee.

Further investigation was underway.

