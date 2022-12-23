UrduPoint.com

PO From Faisalabad Held In Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 03:00 PM

PO from Faisalabad held in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Seetal Mari Police Station claimed to have arrested proclaimed offender (PO) with weapons who belonged to Faislabad.

According to a police source, it foiled an attempt to escape by a proclaimed offender involved in multiple crimes of theft and robbery.

The accused is identified as Ghulam Murtaza, son of Ghulam Mustafa. A 30- bore pistol with bullets was found in the accused's custody. Police authority appreciated Crime Fighter In-charge and his team for their quick action.

Meanwhile, a citizen named Aurangzeb, son of Manzoor Ahmad, resident of Qasba Maral, was looted at gunpoint at Abbas Pura Lar Road today's morning.

The initial report said the victim was moving to the vegetable market in Shujabad to buy essential food stuff. In the meantime, the two accused intercepted him and snatched Rs.12,000 before fleeing away. The case was registered with Raja Ram Police Station and a search of the criminal was on.

