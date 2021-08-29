- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
PO Held
Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Jhal Chakiyan police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a proclaimed offender from Chak No 68-NB.
The outlaw identified as Muhammad Arslan was wanted by police in a murder case.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar physicist
UAE Ambassador, Argentina's Transport Minister discuss cooperation
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory Policy for Clean Energy Certifi ..
Chair of Nazarbayev Centre: UAE is role model for tolerance, coexistence and pea ..
UAE ambassador presents credentials to President of Guyana
Dubai to host POPC Live!, the Middle East’s biggest eSports, comics and YouTub ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rangers arrest two smugglers with liquor47 seconds ago
-
`Women of the wild', a social media platform sharing stories of nature loving female in Pakistan49 seconds ago
-
Over 1000 accused arrested in week31 minutes ago
-
Fresh killing spree by Indian troops in IIOJK denounced31 minutes ago
-
Many people quit other parties, join PTI in Dir Lower31 minutes ago
-
Sanjrani thanks Arab Parliament leadership for expressing solidarity on Karachi incident41 minutes ago
-
Govt extends maximum relief to SME sector: President Sheikh Faisal51 minutes ago
-
Govt offers subsidy Rs 250,000 on laser land leveller to facilitate farmers51 minutes ago
-
Punjab Govt launches online system to bring transparency in tendering process51 minutes ago
-
Chairman RDA directs authorities to complete ongoing projects on fast track51 minutes ago
-
Youth killed over minor dispute1 hour ago
-
Community parks of Punjab dedicated to families to ensure their security1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.