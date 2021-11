SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Cantt police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a triple-murder case.

Talking to the media, SP Investigation Mian Muhammad Akmal said that arrested proclaimed offender Sufian Ali had allegedly gunned down Liaqat Ali, Altaf Hussainand Abdul Majeed near Dalowali over an old enmity some eight months ago.

Further investigation was underway.