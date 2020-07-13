PO held for murdering a man over land dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Kahuta Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

During course of action, Kahuta police held proclaimed offender identified as Irfan Shaukat who murdered a man namely Kamran Ashraf over a land dispute.

After committing crime the accused fled away from the scene.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that such anti social elements and criminals must be punished according to law.