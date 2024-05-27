PO held from Saudi Arabia

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) A 'dangerous proclaimed offender' accused in kidnap and murder charges was arrested from Saudi Arabia, police said.

In a joint venture of Punjab Police and Interpol, the outlaw named Rafique Ahmad had escaped eight years ago, finally been brought to the country after the arrest.

He has been wanted to Jamal Police Station of DG Khan since 2016 under kidnap and murder charge of 10-year old student.

The accused later of the murder escaped to Saudi Arabia where he stayed for over an eight years.

Spokesman of the police further said Punjab Police got issued red warrent from Interpol and continued follow-up until the arrest.

DG Khan police took the accused under custody from DG Khan airport on Monday.

This year, the total number of arrested criminals from foreign countries has been said to reach upto 38.

IG Punjab Usman Anwar hailed the arrest and further directed to keep on crackdown against the abscounders and proclaimed offenders, added the official.