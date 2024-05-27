Open Menu

PO Held From Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PO held from Saudi Arabia

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) A 'dangerous proclaimed offender' accused in kidnap and murder charges was arrested from Saudi Arabia, police said.

In a joint venture of Punjab Police and Interpol, the outlaw named Rafique Ahmad had escaped eight years ago, finally been brought to the country after the arrest.

He has been wanted to Jamal Police Station of DG Khan since 2016 under kidnap and murder charge of 10-year old student.

The accused later of the murder escaped to Saudi Arabia where he stayed for over an eight years.

Spokesman of the police further said Punjab Police got issued red warrent from Interpol and continued follow-up until the arrest.

DG Khan police took the accused under custody from DG Khan airport on Monday.

This year, the total number of arrested criminals from foreign countries has been said to reach upto 38.

IG Punjab Usman Anwar hailed the arrest and further directed to keep on crackdown against the abscounders and proclaimed offenders, added the official.

Related Topics

Murder Police Punjab Police Station Student Saudi Arabia Criminals 2016 From Airport

Recent Stories

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

5 minutes ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

33 minutes ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

43 minutes ago
 PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

3 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

4 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

5 hours ago
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan