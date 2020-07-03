PO held, illegal weapons recovered during search operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested a notorious proclaimed offender (PO) and recovered illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here at different areas, police said on Friday.

According to police spokesman,accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Chack 4-MR and suburban areas in the premises of Makhdoom Rasheed police station.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 43 people.

The JTT teams recovered various illegal weapons during the search operation.

In another raid, police arrested notorious proclaimed offender Sajjad alias Sajju listed in the category A. The arrested criminal was wanted to police in different cases of robbery and other crimes.