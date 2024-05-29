PO Held In Khan Garh
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 12:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Khan Garh police station claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender during the crackdown.
According to the Police, the accused Mir Zamaan was apprehended by a team of Khan Garh police station over tip-off.
A pistol of 30 bore was also recovered from the possession of the accused reported to have been booked in murder and attempt to murder cases with the police station.
He was wanted for the last two years at least, said the police spokesman.
He further added that action against the criminal mafia would be continued unabated. He said the protection of wealth and the lives of the masses was the earnest priority of the police force.
Recent Stories
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor presides meeting to review progress on PSDP projects in Sindh3 minutes ago
-
DC directs for availability of Roti at Rs.134 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed, constable injured in police encounter14 minutes ago
-
District Prison Health Council meets:24 minutes ago
-
Inflation to come down gradually, drastic measures to cut high electricity prices soon : Dastgir33 minutes ago
-
Acting president condoles over deaths in Washuk road accident43 minutes ago
-
PPP leader Raisani mourns tragic bus accident near Washuk44 minutes ago
-
CM condoles loss of lives in Washuk accident1 hour ago
-
Screening camp for prisoners inaugurated1 hour ago
-
CDA Plan unveiled to tackle prevention of forest fires, awareness campaigns launches: Shahzad Khalil1 hour ago
-
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident1 hour ago
-
PM grieved over deaths in Washuk traffic accident2 hours ago