Open Menu

PO Held In Khan Garh

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 12:20 PM

PO held in Khan Garh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Khan Garh police station claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender during the crackdown.

According to the Police, the accused Mir Zamaan was apprehended by a team of Khan Garh police station over tip-off.

A pistol of 30 bore was also recovered from the possession of the accused reported to have been booked in murder and attempt to murder cases with the police station.

He was wanted for the last two years at least, said the police spokesman.

He further added that action against the criminal mafia would be continued unabated. He said the protection of wealth and the lives of the masses was the earnest priority of the police force.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accide ..

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

3 hours ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

13 hours ago
 ‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

18 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

19 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

21 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

21 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

22 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

22 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan