PO held in Khan Garh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Khan Garh police station claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender during the crackdown.

According to the Police, the accused Mir Zamaan was apprehended by a team of Khan Garh police station over tip-off.

A pistol of 30 bore was also recovered from the possession of the accused reported to have been booked in murder and attempt to murder cases with the police station.

He was wanted for the last two years at least, said the police spokesman.

He further added that action against the criminal mafia would be continued unabated. He said the protection of wealth and the lives of the masses was the earnest priority of the police force.