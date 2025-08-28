PO Held In Murder Case
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was wanted in a murder case registered with Abbasnagar police station.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that FIR No.
107/25 was registered against the accused under Section 302/34 at Abbanagar police station. “The suspect identified as Asad alias Jaffar was wanted by police in murder case while he had hided himself”, he said.
Acting on a tip-off, Abbasnagar police conducted raid at a place and apprehended the suspect. A special investigation team has been interrogating the suspect. Further probe was in process.
