PO Held In Muzaffargarh
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Local police apprehended a proclaimed offender who was wanted in at least three cases to Khairpur Sadaat Police Station.
Official spokesman said the accused named Mohammed Arshad, son of Allah Bakhsh, was arrested on tip off.
A rifle of 12 bore was also recovered from possession of accused person.
The action was launched on special direction of DPO Husnain Haider.
SHO of Khairpur Sadaat Police Station said in statement that Police were going extra mile to arrest street criminals and proclaimed offenders.
Recent Stories
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues
Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica
Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update
Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speaker KP assembly visits Ayub Teaching Hospital to review healthcare facilities17 seconds ago
-
KP Governor meets Tajik energy minister23 seconds ago
-
Mentally ill woman renders her three kids injured27 seconds ago
-
CCPO reviews security arrangements for Muharram20 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with five motorcycles20 minutes ago
-
ACS for preventive measures against likely damage from flood20 minutes ago
-
Indian troops arrest youth in Baramulla, conduct multiple raids in IIOJK20 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city20 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police returns two cell phones to a traveler30 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 6 kg drugs in 3 operations50 minutes ago
-
BISP makes payments to 119,990 registered beneficiaries50 minutes ago
-
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting1 hour ago