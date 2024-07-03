Open Menu

PO Held In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM

PO held in muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Local police apprehended a proclaimed offender who was wanted in at least three cases to Khairpur Sadaat Police Station.

Official spokesman said the accused named Mohammed Arshad, son of Allah Bakhsh, was arrested on tip off.

A rifle of 12 bore was also recovered from possession of accused person.

The action was launched on special direction of DPO Husnain Haider.

SHO of Khairpur Sadaat Police Station said in statement that Police were going extra mile to arrest street criminals and proclaimed offenders.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Khairpur Criminals From

Recent Stories

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

1 hour ago
 Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

14 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

14 hours ago
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

14 hours ago
 SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

14 hours ago
 Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issu ..

Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues

14 hours ago
 Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles toward ..

Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica

14 hours ago
 Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era ..

Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan