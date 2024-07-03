PO held in muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Local police apprehended a proclaimed offender who was wanted in at least three cases to Khairpur Sadaat Police Station.

Official spokesman said the accused named Mohammed Arshad, son of Allah Bakhsh, was arrested on tip off.

A rifle of 12 bore was also recovered from possession of accused person.

The action was launched on special direction of DPO Husnain Haider.

SHO of Khairpur Sadaat Police Station said in statement that Police were going extra mile to arrest street criminals and proclaimed offenders.