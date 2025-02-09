PO involved in attempted murder case held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Pirwadhai Police on Sunday held a proclaimed offender wanted in a case of attempted murder.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Naseerullah along with his accomplices had a citizen Mujeebullah and others with knives after exchange of hot words over a minor issue last year, and had been on run since then.

The Pirwadhai Police had lodged a case of attempted murder against him, and managed to arrest him today, the spokesman said.