PO Involved In Attempted Murder Case Held
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2025 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Pirwadhai Police on Sunday held a proclaimed offender wanted in a case of attempted murder.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Naseerullah along with his accomplices had a citizen Mujeebullah and others with knives after exchange of hot words over a minor issue last year, and had been on run since then.
The Pirwadhai Police had lodged a case of attempted murder against him, and managed to arrest him today, the spokesman said.
