PO involved in double murder arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Kurr police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) involved in a double murder case after two months of the incident.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that accused Ali Husnain had shot dead his rivals Khadim Hussain and Ashiq Hussain over a property dispute and escaped from the scene.

He was declared as proclaimed offender.

The police succeeded in arresting the accused from Tehsil Tandlianwala. Further investigation was under progress, he added.