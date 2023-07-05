PO involved in double murder case arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) involved in a double murder case after 14 years.

A police spokesman said the accused, Khalid Qureshi, had killed his rival and his mother to avenge an old enmity about 14 years ago and fled away.

Lundianwala police conducted a raid and arrested the proclaimed offender,he added.