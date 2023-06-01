UrduPoint.com

PO Involved In Firing On Police Party Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 07:26 PM

PO involved in firing on police party arrested

Police have arrested a suspect involved in indiscriminate firing on a police party in Rattaamral police station jurisdiction and recovered 1500 grams charras and other items from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a suspect involved in indiscriminate firing on a police party in Rattaamral police station jurisdiction and recovered 1500 grams charras and other items from his possession.

Javed who is a Proclaimed Offender and wanted in indiscriminate firing on a police party case registered in 2021, has been rounded up, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the arrested accused would be challaned with concrete evidence. The accused would be punished according to the law.

Rawalpindi Police were making all-out effort to prevent crime and police would continue crackdown on active and organized gangs, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

District admin recovers three Marla encroached lan ..

District admin recovers three Marla encroached land from Kakul village

51 seconds ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes up ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes up KCR project to resolve its lan ..

53 seconds ago
 Swiss court upholds ex-Liberian warlord's 20-year- ..

Swiss court upholds ex-Liberian warlord's 20-year-sentence

55 seconds ago
 Unknown Device Explodes in Russia's Belgorod, Two ..

Unknown Device Explodes in Russia's Belgorod, Two People Injured - Governor

57 seconds ago
 Dubai Investments showcases its powerhouse status ..

12 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Discussed Boosting of Bil ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Discussed Boosting of Bilateral Cooperation With Moldov ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.