PO involved in firing on police party arrested

Police have arrested a suspect involved in indiscriminate firing on a police party in Rattaamral police station jurisdiction and recovered 1500 grams charras and other items from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a suspect involved in indiscriminate firing on a police party in Rattaamral police station jurisdiction and recovered 1500 grams charras and other items from his possession.

Javed who is a Proclaimed Offender and wanted in indiscriminate firing on a police party case registered in 2021, has been rounded up, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the arrested accused would be challaned with concrete evidence. The accused would be punished according to the law.

Rawalpindi Police were making all-out effort to prevent crime and police would continue crackdown on active and organized gangs, he added.