PO Involved In Heinous Crimes Held
Sun 20th December 2020 | 06:10 PM
RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Sadr police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in murder and robbery cases.
On a tip-off, Sadr police conducted a raid and arrested proclaimed offender of A-category Ashiq aka Ansar resident of Bazeda village.
Meahwhile, police also arrested a bootlegger and recovered 20 litres liquor from his possession.
Cases have been registered against the accused.