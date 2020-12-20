PO involved in heinous crimes held

(@FahadShabbir)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Sadr police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in murder and robbery cases.

On a tip-off, Sadr police conducted a raid and arrested proclaimed offender of A-category Ashiq aka Ansar resident of Bazeda village.

Meahwhile, police also arrested a bootlegger and recovered 20 litres liquor from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.