PO Involved In Killing Citizen Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Sadiqabad Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender who had killed a citizen over a minor dispute last year.
The Rawalpindi Police spokesman, in a statement, said the accused Tahir Mehmood along with his accomplices killed Nasrullah with a shovel and injured Sajjad, and had been in hiding since then.
A case of the incident was registered by the Sadiqabad Police last year. The police traced and arrested the accused using all means including human intelligence.
