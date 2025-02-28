Open Menu

PO Involved In Killing Citizen Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Sadiqabad Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender who had killed a citizen over a minor dispute last year.

The Rawalpindi Police spokesman, in a statement, said the accused Tahir Mehmood along with his accomplices killed Nasrullah with a shovel and injured Sajjad, and had been in hiding since then.

A case of the incident was registered by the Sadiqabad Police last year. The police traced and arrested the accused using all means including human intelligence.

