PO involved in Lahore murder case arrested from Ali Pur

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :A proclaimed offender involved in a murder case in Lahore was arrested from Ali Pur after he reached police Khidmat Markaz to get general police verification report, police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Accused Muhammad Safdar visited Police Khidmat Markaz Ali Pur to get certificate but when his record was checked, it emerged that he was involved in a murder case No.

6091/2022, registered with Kohna police station Lahore under section 322 PPC. Incharge Khidmat Markaz ASI Mazhar Hussain immediately took the man in custody and handed him over to city police Ali Pur for further legal action.

Spokesman said, the police Khidmat Markaz was working efficiently under the guidance and orders of DPO Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar providing services to the people and tightening noose around criminals whenever they emerge on department's criminals' database.