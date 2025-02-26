PO Involved In Mandra Phone Mechanic’s House Robbery Nabbed
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 09:54 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Mandra Police on Wednesday nabbed a proclaimed offender who along with his two accomplices had committed a robbery in the house of a mobile phone mechanic in October 2024.
The arrested accused identified as Shahbaz and his companions stole Rs 550,000, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
The police had already arrested his accomplices with the booty.
