PO involved in murder case netted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender who was wanted by police in a murder case here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender who was wanted by police in a murder case here on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson of the police, the PO staff team led by in-charge Bashir Ahmad raided and arrested a proclaimed offender named Mushtaq s/o Ahmad Din who was wanted by Seetal Marri police in a murder case.

The accused was handed over to Seetal Marri police for further legal action.