PO involved in murder of five persons arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

On the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar a crackdown continues to arrest proclaimed offenders (PO) who had fled abroad after committing serious crimes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ):On the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar a crackdown continues to arrest proclaimed offenders (PO) who had fled abroad after committing serious crimes.

A dangerous PO Inayat Ullah has been arrested at the airport while fleeing to Dubai.

The Punjab Police had included the information of Inayat Ullah in the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) while the Rahim Yar Khan Police had also issued a red warrant for the accused.

The accused was arrested during checking at the airport before leaving for the United Arab Emirates.

He has been handed over to the Rahim Yar Khan police for further action.

PO Inayat Ullah is one of the main suspects in the murder of five people in Rahim Yar Khan area of Police Station B Division before 5 years ago.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, while issuing directions for the crackdown to arrest the dangerous proclaimed offenders of A category, said that the accused persons involved in serious crimes should be held by effective follow-up and intelligence-based operations.

With the cooperation of FIA, Interpol and other agencies, these accused should be arrested and punished while the supervisory officers should supervise the operations to arrest the POs involved in serious crimes, he added.