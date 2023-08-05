Open Menu

PO Involved In Six Murders Arrested From Saudi Arabia

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2023 | 11:11 PM

A proclaimed offender involved in the murder of six people in two separate incidents, has been arrested from Saudi Arabia through Interpol

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :A proclaimed offender involved in the murder of six people in two separate incidents, has been arrested from Saudi Arabia through Interpol.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Zahid Iqbal had killed six people in two incidents and fled abroad. A team of Punjab police special operation cell traced the accused in Saudi Arabia and got arrested him through Interpol which handed over him to Gujranwala police. Later, Gujranwala police handed over the outlaw to Nowshera police.

After the arrest of Zahid Iqbal, the number of proclaimed offenders arrested from abroad has swelled to 103 in Punjab.

Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar praised the police team for following up the arrest of proclaimed offender, and said that crackdown should be intensified to arrest the absconding advertisers abroad in serious crimes like murder, robbery, kidnapping for ransom.

The IGP further said that operations should remain continued with the cooperation of FIA, Interpol and other agencies.

RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should regularly send reports of the arrest of proclaimedoffenders to the Central Police Office.

