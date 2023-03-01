PO involves in murder held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Mohafiz Police Squad arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) involved in a murder case with a weapon recovered from his possession here on Wednesday.

According to a police source, it had intercepted a suspicious bike rider named Munawar Ali, son of Muhammad Nawaz.

While searching, a police officer found 30 bore pistol in his custody. In further checking, it was discovered that the accused was booked in murder case no. 61/63 at Kabir Walla Police Station. He had shot at and killed a local citizen named Shan Ali in the same jurisdiction of the police.

The arrested accused was handed over to the concerned police station which was reported to have started an investigation.