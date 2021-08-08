PO killed in encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :A proclaimed offender was killed in a shootout, in the jurisdiction of City Tandlianwala police station.

Police said on Sunday that City Tanlianwala police were carrying under custody proclaimed offender Nasir Qayyum, resident of Chak No.429-GB to the court of area magistrate for getting his remand when on the way, some outlaws riding in a car intercepted the police van near Chak No.393-GB and took the custody of Nasir at gun point. The armed car riders also snatched an official rifle from head constable Nasir Ali after bursting the tyre of police vehicle.

On information, SHO City Tandlianwala Umar Sarfraz Warraich and SHO Sadar Tandlianwala Parvaiz Khalid along with heavy contingent reached at the spot and encircled the accused near Chak No.

615-GB.

The police asked the outlaws to surrender but they opened fire at the police team.

The police also returned the fire and during the encounter, Nasir Qayyum received bullet injuries from the firing of his own accomplices. Later, the attackers fled the scene under the cover of firing.

The police shifting the injured to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim wasinvolved in dacoity and other heinous crimes.

A case has been registered against the accomplices of victim.