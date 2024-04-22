PO Killed In Encounter, 4 Accomplices Escape
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 09:55 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A proclaimed offender was killed while his four accomplices escaped after an encounter with police in the area of People’s Colony police station.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that Muhammad Nadeem Manager Kohistan Travels Mannanwala Ground called the police on its helpline 15, contending that five outlaws have attacked at their workshop situated near Tariqabad Overhead Bridge to extort money.
Receiving information, SHO People’s Colony Rashid Mehmood along with his team rushed to the spot and directed the criminals for surrender but they opened fire at the police party. The police in self-defense returned fire and during this encounter, one of the outlaws received serious injuries and fell down on the ground while his four accomplices managed to escape from the scene.
The police carried the injured criminal to hospital but in vain as he breathed his last in the way. He was identified as Abdul Qadir son of Shaukat resident of Kokianwala and he was wanted to the police in 19 cases of dacoity, robbery money extortion, etc. due to which he was also declared a proclaimed offender.
The police dispatched the body of outlaw to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for arrest of the escapees, he added.
