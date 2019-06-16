UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 02:40 PM

PO killed in encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::A proclaimed offender was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during an encounter with police near Ghona Chak in the jurisdiction of Millat Town police station during wee hours of Sunday.

Police said that Ghulam Muhammad Abad police was taking proclaimed offender Hafiz Salman Randhawa for the recovery of weapons used in the crimes when eight armed motorcyclists opened fire at the police vehicle to get released their accomplice near Ghona Chak 196-RB Gharbi.

In retaliation, the police had to return fire and during the encounter, Hafiz Salman Randhawa received bullet injuries by the firing of his accomplices.

He was rushed to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The PO was wanted by police in 34 cases of terrorism, murder, dacoity and extortion of money in addition to murder of 16 persons including SHO Madina Town Mehr Nadeem Anjum and 4 other police cops.

Gulberg police Faisalabad had arrested Hafiz Salman Randhawa from Kotli, Azad Kashmir, on May 19.

During investigation, the police recovered hand grenades and a Kalashnikov used for killing of former SHO Madina Town Mehr Nadeem Anjum from the accused.

The assailants managed to escape from the scene by leaving a motorcycle, sub-machine gun and pistols on the spot.

A special team was constituted to arrest the fleeing outlaws.

