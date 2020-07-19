PO killed in exchange of fires

(@FahadShabbir)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) ::A proclaimed offender (PO) Habib Rehman alias Majri son of Mosam Khan was killed after an exchange of fires with the local police here on Sunday.

Police sources said that on a tip off a police party reached Wanda Dolati village while seeing police Habib opened fire which led to exchange of fire.

In the cross firing, proclaimed offender (PO) Habib Rehman killed. He was wanted to police in many cases.