PO killed in police encounter

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :A proclaimed offender was killed in a police encounter in Kot Momin limits on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, a team received information about two proclaimed offenders that they were present near Kot Momin interchange.

Police reached the spot and signaled the suspects, who were riding on motorcycle, but they opened fire on the police party.

During the exchange of gunshots,one accused died on the spot,while the other one managed to escape.

The deceased accused was later identified as Zulfiqar who was wanted by police in 16 cases of drug smuggling and police's murder and other crimes.

The body was shifted to DHQ hospital for autopsy,while further investigation was underway,said police.