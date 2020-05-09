PO killed in police encounter in Sargodha

A proclaimed offender was killed in an encounter with Saddar police on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :A proclaimed offender was killed in an encounter with Saddar police on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Saddar Police station received information about two proclaimed offenders in the teen pull by pass area.

They said police rushed to the Khushab Road and signaled the suspects, who were riding on motorcycle, but they opened fire on the police party.

During the exchange of gunshots one accused found dead on the spot, while other succeeded to flee.

The dead accused is identified as Rashid.

He was wanted by police in 10 cases of drug smuggling and police's murder and other crimes.

A police team formed to arrest the fled accomplice of Rashid.

Later on , the dead body was shifted to DHQ hospital for postmortem.