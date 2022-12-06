UrduPoint.com

PO Killed, SHO Injured In Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Mattani police here on Tuesday killed a most wanted proclaimed offender Yaseen in an encounter, said the spokesman of Capital City Police Officer.

Acting on a tip off regarding presence of a proclaimed offender, a police team raided in Adezai area.

The PO alongwith his accomplice started firing on police team and injured SHO Mattani Imranundin on arm and leg.

The police team reiterated and killed the PO on the spot and cordon off the area.

The PO Yaseen was wanted to police in various natures of crimes including dacoit, robbery, attempt to murder, murder and various attacks on police.

The search operation in the area was underway till filling of this report.

