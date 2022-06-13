UrduPoint.com

PO Killed, Three Dacoits Arrested In Encounter

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2022 | 11:18 PM

PO killed, three dacoits arrested in encounter

A proclaimed offender was killed while his three accomplices were arrested during a police encounter in Miani police limits here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :A proclaimed offender was killed while his three accomplices were arrested during a police encounter in Miani police limits here on Monday.

According to police sources, police received information that a dacoit gang was returning after committing dacoity. To which a police team set up a picket near White Rose Hotel and signaled the suspects to stop.

Seeing police, the dacoits opened fire at police team which led to cross firing.

Resultantly, Ulfat Budheeka, ring leader of the gang, died on the spot while his two accomplices sustained serious injuries. Police arrested three dacoits of the gang including Mohsin Nadeem, Muhammad Nadeem and Umer Hayat and also recovered two kalashnikoves and two motorcycles from their possession.

Rescue 1122 also reached the spot and shifted the body and the injured to hospital.

Police have registered a case against the gang and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Hotel Died Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Two killed as factory godown catches fire

Two killed as factory godown catches fire

15 minutes ago
 US FDA says Pfizer Covid vaccine effective in kids ..

US FDA says Pfizer Covid vaccine effective in kids under five

15 minutes ago
 Football rules board approves permanent use of fiv ..

Football rules board approves permanent use of five substitutes

15 minutes ago
 Human remains found in Amazon search for journalis ..

Human remains found in Amazon search for journalist, expert

16 minutes ago
 Female police officers appointed as duty officers, ..

Female police officers appointed as duty officers, scribes at different police s ..

16 minutes ago
 LWMC removes more than 63000 tons of waste from ci ..

LWMC removes more than 63000 tons of waste from city in last ten days

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.