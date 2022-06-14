UrduPoint.com

PO Killed, Three Dacoits Arrested In Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2022 | 10:10 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A proclaimed offender was killed while his three accomplices were arrested during a police encounter in Miani police limits here on Monday.

According to police sources, police received information that a dacoit gang was returning after committing dacoity. To which a police team set up a picket near White Rose Hotel and signaled the suspects to stop.

Seeing police, the dacoits opened fire at police team which led to cross firing.

Resultantly, Ulfat Budheeka, ring leader of the gang, died on the spot while his two accomplices sustained serious injuries. Police arrested three dacoits of the gang including Mohsin Nadeem, Muhammad Nadeem and Umer Hayat and also recovered two kalashnikoves and two motorcycles from their possession.

Rescue 1122 also reached the spot and shifted the body and the injured to hospital.

Police have registered a case against the gang and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

