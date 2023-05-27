UrduPoint.com

PO Killed, Two Injured In Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2023 | 10:30 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :A proclaimed offender was killed while his two accomplices were injured in an encounter with police on Saturday.

Police said the accused, including Zeeshan, Khalid and Akhtar ,opened firing on a police team when the officials raided a house in Sanda area.

In retaliation, the proclaimed offender, Akhtar, died on the spotwhile his accomplices received injuries.

Police took the body in its custody and shifted the injured to a local hospital.

