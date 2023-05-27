PO Killed, Two Injured In Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2023 | 10:30 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :A proclaimed offender was killed while his two accomplices were injured in an encounter with police on Saturday.
Police said the accused, including Zeeshan, Khalid and Akhtar ,opened firing on a police team when the officials raided a house in Sanda area.
In retaliation, the proclaimed offender, Akhtar, died on the spotwhile his accomplices received injuries.
Police took the body in its custody and shifted the injured to a local hospital.