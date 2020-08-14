PO killed, two smugglers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :A proclaimed offender (PO) was killed in an encounter with police near College Town Kohat, spokesman of Kohat police informed on Friday.

He said the proclaimed offender named Ajab Khan was involved in cases of extortion, creating fear in public, bearing illegal firearms and narcotics.

He was killed during police encounter in early morning, he said adding a Kalashnikov found in his possession was seized, his body was shifted to DHQ hospital of Kohat.

Moreover, two alleged smugglers named Khadid Ali son of Noor Wali, and Shameer Hassan son of Sher Nabi residents of Orakzai tribal districts were arrested by area police near Marai check post of Kohat. Both were trying to smuggle six-kilogram cannabis and forty-eight-hundred grams opium in their car from Orakzai districts to Southern districts. A case against them was registered in Ustarzai police station of Kohat.