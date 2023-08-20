Open Menu

PO Nabbed From Dubai Through Interpol

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2023 | 06:30 PM

PO nabbed from Dubai through Interpol

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) through Interpol from Dubai.

According to details, Khan Muhammad s/o Ahmad Buksh had killed Ghulam Farid in 2020 over matrimonial issue and case was registered against him with Kot Mubarak police station and he fled away abroad.

Inspector legal Asif Iqbal Rana under the directions of DPO DG Khan Hassan Afzal got issued the red warrant against the PO and arrested him from Dubai with the help of Interpol.

DPO said that providing justice was top priority and added that scope against criminal gangs involved in murder, dacoity and other heinous crimes has been tightened and various teams formed for the arrest of the accused.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Dubai Po Criminals 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

38 seconds ago
 Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to disc ..

Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to discuss vital sustainability issue ..

45 minutes ago
 Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emir ..

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emirati-Ethiopian friendship, coop ..

2 hours ago
 Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

2 hours ago
 UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE ..

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE&#039;s bright record of givin ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

5 hours ago
DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

17 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

19 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan