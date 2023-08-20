PO nabbed from Dubai through Interpol

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) through Interpol from Dubai.

According to details, Khan Muhammad s/o Ahmad Buksh had killed Ghulam Farid in 2020 over matrimonial issue and case was registered against him with Kot Mubarak police station and he fled away abroad.

Inspector legal Asif Iqbal Rana under the directions of DPO DG Khan Hassan Afzal got issued the red warrant against the PO and arrested him from Dubai with the help of Interpol.

DPO said that providing justice was top priority and added that scope against criminal gangs involved in murder, dacoity and other heinous crimes has been tightened and various teams formed for the arrest of the accused.