Open Menu

PO Of Murder Case Arrested After 19-years

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 06:30 PM

PO of murder case arrested after 19-years

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Shahwali police arrested a notorious proclaimed offender wanted to police in a murder case for the last 19 years during a special crackdown launched on Friday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Rajanpur Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad, the Shahwali police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Mudasir Hassan Sargana launched a crackdown against proclaimed offenders.

The police arrested Nazar Ali who was wanted to police in a murder case for the last 19 years.

SHO Mudasir Hassan Sargana said that case number 56/2004 had been registered against the accused for killing Larri s/o Fateh Ali resident of Kashmor.

Related Topics

Murder Police Rajanpur

Recent Stories

Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to res ..

Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

2 minutes ago
 UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 ..

UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 bouts

3 minutes ago
 Aima Baig's ‘Funkari’ becomes internet sensati ..

Aima Baig's ‘Funkari’ becomes internet sensation

11 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing o ..

UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood

33 minutes ago
 Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

1 hour ago

ACC Men’s emerging teams Asia Cup 2023: Dahani’s five-wicket haul leads Paki ..

1 hour ago
Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways ..

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance cooperation and tra ..

2 hours ago
 Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

2 hours ago
 Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspire ..

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspires fans

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual c ..

Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual check-in service for People of ..

4 hours ago
 PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nu ..

PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

4 hours ago
 DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooper ..

DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooperation to fulfil Dubai&#039;s s ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan