PO of murder case arrested after 19-years

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Shahwali police arrested a notorious proclaimed offender wanted to police in a murder case for the last 19 years during a special crackdown launched on Friday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Rajanpur Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad, the Shahwali police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Mudasir Hassan Sargana launched a crackdown against proclaimed offenders.

The police arrested Nazar Ali who was wanted to police in a murder case for the last 19 years.

SHO Mudasir Hassan Sargana said that case number 56/2004 had been registered against the accused for killing Larri s/o Fateh Ali resident of Kashmor.