PO of murder case held

October 20, 2023

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Police have claimed to have arrested a pro-offender (PO) who fled abroad after an alleged murder four years ago.

The accused Shah Jahan son of Atta Muhammad killed Ghulam Abbas in 2019 after a bitter argument with the victim over a trivial matter.

A case was registered against him at Dharma police station but he fled abroad soon after the crime.

A red warrant was issued at the direction of DPO Ahmed Muhayyadin which police pursued the arrest.

Last night, the police received information that the accused had come to Quetta.

Due to this, the police formed a team which nabbed the accused with the help of Quetta police.

DPO said in a statement that the cordon was tightened against organised gangs of thieves, bandits and robbers.

He said different teams were constituted to curb the crimes across the district.

