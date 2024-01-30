Open Menu

PO Of Robbery-cum-murder Case Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PO of robbery-cum-murder case arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) City Jalalpur Pirwala police apprehended a proclaimed offender (PO) of robbery-cum-murder case here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the City Jalalpur Pirwala police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Rahman, launched a crackdown against criminals.

The police team arrested Muhammad Sarfraz who was a proclaimed offender in case number 541/23 for killing a citizen during the robbery bid.

The police also recovered illegal weapon from his possession, however, further investigations were underway, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Po Jalalpur Pirwala Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

3 hours ago
 Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

3 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

3 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

15 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

16 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

16 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

16 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan